Fire breaks out at panchayat dump yard at Maruthamalai foothills near Coimbatore

April 09, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The dumping site of the Somayampalayam Panchayat at the Maruthamalai foothills near Coimbatore where fire broke out on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Photo: Special arrangement

The dumping site of the Somayampalayam Panchayat at the Maruthamalai foothills near Coimbatore where fire broke out on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. Photo: Special arrangement | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A fire broke out at the dumping ground of the Somayampalayam Panchayat at the Maruthamalai foothills near Coimbatore on Tuesday afternoon, allegedly after a local resident set fire to the garbage. Within a few hours, the flames spread over two acres of accumulated waste.

According to officials of the Fire and Rescue Services Department, two fire tenders along with a team of five members have been deployed on ground. Efforts to put out the fire continued till late night.

Somayampalayam panchayat president K. P. Rangaraj said that burning of waste was a common method of disposal, as the micro composting centre has remained non-functional for over a year. “The fire is minor,” he claimed.

However, smoke reached the temple premises atop the hill by 3 p.m., affecting devotees, with one person experiencing breathing difficulties and requiring hospitalisation around 3.30 p.m.

An official of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said “Since it is peak summer, devotee footfall was not high. We insisted the devotees to wear mask when the smoke spread.”

Mr. Rangaraj added, “We do not have any other land to dump waste and there is no help from the district administration to help us treat our waste. Therefore, it is burnt.”

Following incidents of fire and wild animals feeding on food waste in the dumping site in the past, the panchayat dug up a trench around the site in September 2023. Forest Department officials said that the trench prevented the fire from spreading into the forest.

Officials from the Revenue Department inspected the dumping site on the instructions of the District Collector. Fire brigades were continuing efforts to put out the fire late night.

