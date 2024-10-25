Fire breaks out at cooker manufacturing unit in Salem

A fire broke out at a cooker manufacturing unit on Moolapillaiyar Kovil Street near Shevapet in Salem city on Friday. The unit was run by Rajasthan-native Dekraj (54), who is residing at Sankar Nagar. On seeing smoke emanating from the unit, residents in the area alerted the Fire and Rescue Services department in the early hours of Friday. The firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire using four fire tenders from Shevapet and Omalur. The Annathanapatti police are investigating the cause of the fire.

