Fire breaks out at Chettichavadi dump yard

Thick smoke causes inconvenience to residents

Fire fighters have been battling to douse the fire at the Salem Corporation’s dump yard at Chettichavadi since Sunday.

According to Corporation officials, the fire broke out at the dump yard on Sunday and it soon spread to other piles of waste dumped at the yard, which is the main dump yard operated by Salem Corporation. About 350 tonne of waste is collected from various parts of the Corporation and majority of the biodegradable waste from the lot is being diverted to micro-composting centres.

According to sources, the smoke that emanated from the yard has caused inconvenience to the public living in areas close to the yard. Dayanidhi, a resident, said, “due to winter, the smoke emanated from the yard stayed and it spread over residential areas. Three children had to be rushed to the hospital after they faced breathing difficulties. Officials should find a permanent solution for this.”

Salem Corporation Commissioner N. Ravichandran said, “some rag pickers, who enter the yard, are foound to have caused the fire. Arrangements have been made for proper fencing of the yard and for round-the-clock security. Also, waste collection would be further streamlined to prevent dumping of waste here.”

According to Fire and Rescue personnel, about 25 fire personnel and two fire engines are involved in the dousing efforts.