Fire at home appliances godown in Salem

November 15, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

The godown of an electronics and home appliances shop in Salem that was destroyed in fire on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A fire broke out in a godown of an electronics and home appliances shop here on Tuesday, destroying goods.

Trending

  1. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  2. India’s long-term strategy to transition to a ‘low emissions’ pathway involves more nuclear power, more ethanol
  3. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  4. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 employees starting this week, reports New York Times
  5. Stokes, Curran star as England win second ICC T20 World Cup

The shop functioning near New Bus Stand used the second floor as a godown and stored electronics items. On Tuesday, smoke emanated from the second floor and Shevapet Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot. The firefighters extinguished the fire in an hour. The Pallapatti police registered a case and are investigating. The police suspect that a short circuit might have caused the fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US