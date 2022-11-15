  1. EPaper
Fire at home appliances godown in Salem

November 15, 2022 06:13 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
The godown of an electronics and home appliances shop in Salem that was destroyed in fire on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A fire broke out in a godown of an electronics and home appliances shop here on Tuesday, destroying goods.

The shop functioning near New Bus Stand used the second floor as a godown and stored electronics items. On Tuesday, smoke emanated from the second floor and Shevapet Fire and Rescue Service personnel rushed to the spot. The firefighters extinguished the fire in an hour. The Pallapatti police registered a case and are investigating. The police suspect that a short circuit might have caused the fire.

