Fire and Rescue Services ready to handle monsoon-related emergencies in Coimbatore

July 03, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Fire and Rescue Services Department is equipped to handle emergencies that may arise during the southwest monsoon in Coimbatore district, according to District Fire Officer P. Annadurai. He said all the 13 fire stations in the district are ready to handle emergencies such as flooding of low-lying areas, tree fall, damage of old structures etc, during monsoon season. Officials from the Department said the District Collector reviewed monsoon preparedness in the district. The Director of the Fire and Rescue Services and Joint Director, who is in charge of the western region, have instructed all the fire stations to demonstrate their capabilities in Revenue Department offices. The Coimbatore South fire station displayed equipment, which are kept ready to deal with emergencies, on Monday. Mr. Annadurai said that four boats, including three attached with motor, power saws, concrete cutters, lifebuoys, life jackets, ropes and iron cutters were ready with the Department. A camera that can be sneaked through narrow gaps to get visuals of interiors and hydraulic jacks to raise vehicles and other heavy objects are also available with the Department. For emergency response, people can reach Fire and Rescue Services control room at 101, Government ambulance service at 108 and fire stations in the district: Coimbatore south (0422-2300101), Pollachi (04259-223333), Coimbatore north (0422-2450101), Valparai (04253-222444), Peelamedu (0422-2595101), Mettupalayam (04254-222299), Ganapathy (0422-2511001), Annur (04254-264101), Sulur (0422-2689101), Thondamuthur (0422-2617101), Kinathukkadavu (04259-226101), Periyanaickenpalayam (04259-2695101), and Kovaipudur (0422-2606101).

