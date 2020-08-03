Fire and rescue services personnel gear up to tackle rain in the Nilgiris

The Commercial Road in Udhagamandalam witnessed traffic snarls due to rain on Monday.

UDHAGAMANDALAM

03 August 2020 22:44 IST

Personnel from Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode to arrive in the district shortly

With heavy rain in parts of the Nilgiris since Sunday, the district administration as well as the Fire and Rescue Services department are in a state of preparedness and high alert to deal with any emergency arising from the weather.

The district administration stated that an average of 30.93 mm rainfall was recorded in the Nilgiris on Sunday, with Devala recording the highest amount of rainfall at 145mm till Monday morning. Due to the rain, a section of the retaining walls built along a stream running through Devala Hatty was damaged.

Fire service personnel said there had not been any emergency calls yet, except to clear a tree along the Ooty-Gudalur Road on Monday morning.

However, with rain expected to intensify over the coming days, District Fire Officer T. Immanuel said that the 60 Fire and Rescue Services personnel in the district were on high alert. “Additional personnel from Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode will arrive in the district shortly. This will mean that an additional strength of 45 people will be available to deal with emergencies,” said Mr. Immanuel.

There are also plans to establish standby teams in Kundah and Pandalur. “Each of these areas is between 40 and 60 km from Udhagamandalam, so it makes sense to keep teams on standby in these areas, where heavy rains could have a massive impact and timely availability of rescue personnel will be of paramount importance,” said Mr. Immanuel.

The Gudalur and Pandalur regions also received heavy rain on Sunday, with many places reporting power outages.