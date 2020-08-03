Fire and rescue services personnel gear up to tackle rain in the Nilgiris

With heavy rain in parts of the Nilgiris since Sunday, the district administration as well as the Fire and Rescue Services department are in a state of preparedness and high alert to deal with any emergency arising from the weather.
The district administration stated that an average of 30.93 mm rainfall was recorded in the Nilgiris on Sunday, with Devala recording the highest amount of rainfall at 145mm till Monday morning. Due to the rain, a section of the retaining walls built along a stream running through Devala Hatty was damaged.
Fire service personnel said there had not been any emergency calls yet, except to clear a tree along the Ooty-Gudalur Road on Monday morning.
However, with rain expected to intensify over the coming days, District Fire Officer T. Immanuel said that the 60 Fire and Rescue Services personnel in the district were on high alert. “Additional personnel from Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode will arrive in the district shortly. This will mean that an additional strength of 45 people will be available to deal with emergencies,” said Mr. Immanuel.
There are also plans to establish standby teams in Kundah and Pandalur. “Each of these areas is between 40 and 60 km from Udhagamandalam, so it makes sense to keep teams on standby in these areas, where heavy rains could have a massive impact and timely availability of rescue personnel will be of paramount importance,” said Mr. Immanuel.
The Gudalur and Pandalur regions also received heavy rain on Sunday, with many places reporting power outages.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath