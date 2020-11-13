Fire and Rescue Services issues safety instructions for public

Fire and Rescue Services personnel conducting an awareness activity at Pollachi bus stand.

COIMBATORE

13 November 2020 00:45 IST

The Fire and Rescue Services Department has issued instructions to the public to celebrate Deepavali in a safe manner.

The 12 fire stations in Coimbatore district conducted awareness activities such as announcement and distribution of notices to people in public places. The notice has a list of instructions for safe use of firecrackers.

District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh said awareness activities would continue till Friday and the instructions were about safe storage and bursting of firecrackers to avoid fire accidents and burns.

According to Mr. Jegadheesh, the department issued no objection certificate to 479 persons who applied for temporary licence to operate firecracker shops this Deepavali season.

For emergency response, people can contact Fire and Rescue Services control room at 101, Government ambulance service at 108 and fire stations in the district: Coimbatore south (0422-2300101), Pollachi (04259-223333), Coimbatore north (0422-2450101), Valparai (04253-222444), Peelamedu (0422-2595101), Mettupalayam (04254-222299), Ganapathy (0422-2511001), Annur (04254-264101), Sulur (0422-2689101), Thondamuthur (0422-2617101), Kinathukkadavu (04259-226101) and Periyanaickenpalayam (04259-2695101).