Fire and Rescue Services dept. steps up monsoon preparedness

Fire and Rescue Services personnel conducting a monsoon related rescue drill near Perur Periyakulam in Coimbatore on Monday.

Coimbatore

09 November 2021 00:13 IST

Fire stations told to conduct awareness programmes

The Department of Fire and Rescue Services has urged people to remain cautious of rain-related damages during the north-east monsoon in Coimbatore district.

All the 13 fire stations in the district are prepared to take care of rain-related rescue services. Fire and Rescue Services personnel are at present distributing notices to the public on the dos and don’ts to be followed during the monsoon.

District Fire Officer Annadurai has instructed all station officers to keep their personnel standby to attend to rescue calls from the public. The fire stations have also been asked to conduct awareness programmes and rescue drills at places prone to monsoon related damages.

Advertising

Advertising

The Kovaipudur Fire Station on Monday conducted a drill at Perur Periyakulam on rescuing and providing first aid to those who get trapped in tanks and other water bodies.

Helplines

For emergency response, people can reach Fire and Rescue Services control room at 101, Government ambulance service at 108 and fire stations in the district: Coimbatore south (0422-2300101), Pollachi (04259-223333), Coimbatore north (0422-2450101), Valparai (04253-222444), Peelamedu (0422-2595101), Mettupalayam (04254-222299), Ganapathy (0422-2511001), Annur (04254-264101), Sulur (0422-2689101), Thondamuthur (0422-2617101), Kinathukkadavu (04259-226101), Periyanaickenpalayam (04259-2695101), and Kovaipudur (0422-2606101).