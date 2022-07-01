Fire and Rescue Services dept. in Coimbatore gets monsoon-ready

The 13 fire stations in the district are equipped to handle emergency situations during southwest monsoon

The 13 fire stations in the district are equipped to handle emergency situations during southwest monsoon

The Department of Fire and Rescue Services has equipped its force to deal with the southwest monsoon-related emergencies in Coimbatore district.

According to the officials, all the 13 fire stations in the district are equipped to handle emergency situations during monsoon season.

Based on instructions from the District Collector, who held a meeting to discuss monsoon preparedness recently, fire stations will demonstrate their capabilities in Revenue Department offices to have better coordination in case of emergencies. District Fire Officer P. Annadurai will coordinate the activities. Staff from Coimbatore south fire station demonstrated their skills on the premises of Coimbatore south taluk office on Friday. “We have equipment such as power saw, iron cutter and concrete cutter and the staff are trained to use them in the event of tree fall, building collapse and other accidents. We also have a camera that can be sneaked through narrow gaps to get visuals of interiors and hydraulic jacks to raise vehicles for rescuing people who get trapped under tyres,” said S. Velusany, station officer of Coimbatore south fire station.

The Fire and Rescue Services Department has requested other departments and local bodies to find out old or dry trees, damaged electric poles that are likely to collapse in heavy rain or wind, clogged drainages and low-lying areas with houses where appropriate action should be taken in view of the monsoon. For emergency response, people can reach Fire and Rescue Services control room at 101, Government ambulance service at 108 and fire stations in the district: Coimbatore south (0422-2300101), Pollachi (04259-223333), Coimbatore north (0422-2450101), Valparai (04253-222444), Peelamedu (0422-2595101), Mettupalayam (04254-222299), Ganapathy (0422-2511001), Annur (04254-264101), Sulur (0422-2689101), Thondamuthur (0422-2617101), Kinathukkadavu (04259-226101), Periyanaickenpalayam (04259-2695101), and Kovaipudur (0422-2606101).