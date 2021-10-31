Fire and Rescue Services call for safe handling of firecrackers

The Fire and Rescue Services have urged the public to handle firecrackers in a safe manner during Deepavali celebrations.

All the 13 fire stations in Coimbatore district are conducting awareness activities, including distribution of awareness notices to people at public places like bus stands, bus stops and markets. The notice prepared under the instructions of District Fire Officer Annadurai has a list of instructions for safe use of firecrackers.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel have also urged people to store firecrackers at safe places and burst them with care to avoid fire accidents and burns. Elders have been advised to be with children when they handle such items.

For emergency response, people can reach Fire and Rescue Services control room at 101, Government ambulance service at 108 and fire stations in the district: Coimbatore south (0422-2300101), Pollachi (04259-223333), Coimbatore north (0422-2450101), Valparai (04253-222444), Peelamedu (0422-2595101), Mettupalayam (04254-222299), Ganapathy (0422-2511001), Annur (04254-264101), Sulur (0422-2689101), Thondamuthur (0422-2617101), Kinathukkadavu (04259-226101), Periyanaickenpalayam (04259-2695101) and Kovaipudur (0422-2606101).

The district administration has asked children to be cautious while bursting crackers during Deepavali. In a release, Collector G.S. Sameeran said children should handle crackers only under the supervision of adults or seniors in the family.

They should have a bucket of water close to the place where they burst crackers and keep away inflammable materials like oil, petrol and paint.

Those celebrating Deepavali should not burst crackers near hospitals, schools or where the public gathered in large numbers.