Fire accident in automobile spare parts godown in Salem

A major fire broke out inside an automobile spare parts godown in Salem on Saturday. The godown at Kandampatti, which stores two and four-wheeler spare parts, was locked by staff after working hours on Friday night. The fire broke out in the wee hours of Saturday and began to spread rapidly. Local residents, upon noticing it, informed the Fire and Rescue Department. Five firefighters rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire after seven hours. Suramangalam police are investigating the incident and believe a short circuit might have been the reason for the fire. The extent of the damage is yet to be ascertained.