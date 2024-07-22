ADVERTISEMENT

Fire accident at Pallapatti Lake Park in Salem

Published - July 22, 2024 08:22 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

A fire broke out in the children’s play area at Pallapatti Lake Park in Salem Corporation on Monday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

At around 2 p.m., a fibre shed in the play area caught fire, which quickly spread throughout the shed. Upon receiving information, the Shevapet and Suramangalam Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran, along with corporation officials, inspected the site. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramachandran stated that the shed, worth approximately ₹70 lakh, was completely destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire will be investigated by the police, he added, and assured that measures would be taken to prevent future fire accidents.

The Pallapatti police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Salem

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US