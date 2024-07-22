Fire accident at Pallapatti Lake Park in Salem

A fire broke out in the children’s play area at Pallapatti Lake Park in Salem Corporation on Monday afternoon.

At around 2 p.m., a fibre shed in the play area caught fire, which quickly spread throughout the shed. Upon receiving information, the Shevapet and Suramangalam Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran, along with corporation officials, inspected the site. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Ramachandran stated that the shed, worth approximately ₹70 lakh, was completely destroyed in the fire. The cause of the fire will be investigated by the police, he added, and assured that measures would be taken to prevent future fire accidents.

The Pallapatti police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations.