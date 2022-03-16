FIR says K.C.P. Engineers Pvt. Ltd. benefitted when S. P. Velumani was Minister

The First Information Report registered by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) against former AIADMK Minister S.P. Velumani, his associates and related firms in the fresh disproportionate assets case alleges that K.C.P. Engineers Pvt. Ltd., a road and infrastructure projects firm, benefited when he was the Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development.

K.C.P. Engineers Pvt. Ltd. had earlier come under DVAC radar when it registered the first case against S.P. Velumani and 16 others in August 2021.

The new FIR said that two firms, namely Constronics India and Vardhan Infraa Structure, were sold during the year 2020 for about ₹ 21.23 crore and ₹ 30.48 crores respectively. K. Sundari, seventh accused and mother of K. Chandraprakash, and R. Krishnaveni, sixth accused and mother of R. Chandrasekar, were the major shareholders of the two firms.

As per the FIR, the major part of the amount received through the sale of the firms has been transferred to K.C.P. Engineers Pvt. Ltd. in which fifth accused Chandraprakash and fourth accused Chandrasekar are the shareholders. Thereby the firm in which Mr. Velumani’s family had a link immensely benefited. Further, KCP Engineers Pvt. Ltd., now known as KCP Infra Ltd., now has a fixed deposit for a total sum of about ₹ 110 crore and there was reason to suspect that this might have been received from several such illicitly diverted funds from other firms, the FIR alleged.

As per the FIR, the nature of work reported by the firm P. Senthil & Co, with Mr. Velumani’s brother S.P. Anbarasan and his wife S.A. Hemalatha as sole partners, was ‘works contract and factory / manufacturing’. The firm reported outward supply to the tune of about ₹ 54.50 crore for the period from 2017-18 to 2020-21. It did not generate e-way bills from 2018 to 2020-21 for their taxable supply which threw light on the fact that there was no movement of goods. However, the said firm had raised fake invoices. Thereby it can be inferred that the said firm had inflated the purchase and sales turnover by fake invoices without movement of goods for the purpose of showing false income, the FIR alleged.

The discreet verification by the DVAC also disclosed that Siprion Hotels is in the name of Mr. Velumani’s brother-in-law Shanmugharaja alias Bullet Raja and Mr. Chandraprakash’s brother-in-law B. S. Loganath. An amount of ₹ 3,87,88,787 was transferred from Mr. Chandraprakash’s sister Rajeswari’s bank account towards the purchase of this hotel. The complicity of the involvement of any other persons and the genuineness of the above transactions would be looked into during the course of investigation, the FIR said.