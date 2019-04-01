FIR registered against AIADMK candidate, nine others for violating poll code

The process for registering an FIR has been initiated against the AIADMK candidate of Hosur Assembly segment Jyothi Balakrishnan for violation of model code of conduct on the day of filing of nominations. Jyothi Balakrishnan, the wife of former Minister Balakrishna Reddy, who is contesting the seat vacated by her husband Mr. Balakrishna Reddy on his conviction for rioting, is booked with nine others.

The AIADMK candidate was accompanied by eight persons for filing of nominations, as opposed to the rule of 4 plus 1. Following complaints by the DMK, a FIR was being registered against all nine persons, including the candidate, Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadhar told reporters here.

The control room had received 21 complaints for model code of conduct violations in the district. On investigation, police have registered FIRs on 19 complaints.

In addition, a panchayat secretary of Thally was suspended for campaigning against the DMK, by putting offence posts against the DMK leader M.K. Stalin on facebook. Following complaints by the DMK MLA for Thally Y. Prakash and others, an inquiry was held and the panchayat secretary was suspended.

Complaints of distribution of money for new work orders under MNREGA in Bargur, new drinking water connections by Krishnagiri municipality; distribution of cash in Rayakottai were raised as violations of MCC. The Collector said, they were being looked into.