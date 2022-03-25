FIR against three for killing dog in Krishnagiri

Two days after a dog was brutally beaten to death with the killing caught on camera in a Uthangarai village here, Singarapettai police filed an FIR against three persons on Thursday night. Police action came on the heels of the intervention by the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals that visited the spot and held an inquiry on the field.

The accused Kasinathan was caught on a phone camera brutally beating the dog to death owing from a dispute over use of forest fringe land with a neighbour in Athipadi village in Singarapettai in Uthangarai. The dog Mani, an Indian stray, was being cared for by Bhuvaneshwari and her family. The animal was beaten to death during an altercation between Bhuvaneshwari and Kasinathan and his family members.

Upon receiving videos and images of the brutal assault on the dog killing it instantly, the SPCA’s management committee member M. Naresh visited the spot. Following the SPCA’s intervention, an FIR was filed naming three persons as accused.

Mr. Naresh told The Hindu that the police had repeated the claim of the accused that the dog was aggressive. “We enquired with the neighbours, who said it was a very friendly dog. But, nothing can be a cause for brutal assault on an animal. The video is the evidence, and action needed to be taken,” he said.

After day-long inquiry, the SPCA followed it up with the police. An FIR was filed under sections 294 B, 439, and 11 of Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act against Kasinathan, his wife and mother. When contacted, Inspector of Singarapettai police station P. Selvaraj said the police were still inquiring into the incident and no arrests were made on the FIR.