Fingerprint verification to avail ration under PDS begins in Krishnagiri dist.

The process of biometric finger print scanning to avail rations at the fair price shops under the Public Distribution System has commenced here on Thursday.

Until now, essential commodities through the fair price shops is being distributed through SMART cards. From October 1, 2020, upon orders from the government, essential commodities will be distributed only upon biometric finger print scanning of the SMART card holders, said an administration release.

This entails biometric scanning of finger prints of the smart card (family card) holder for availing essential commodities supplied through fair price shops. According to an administration release, where the finger print scanning through biometric scanner is not being captured, a text message will be sent to the registered Aadhaar mobile number. If the mobile number does not work, then the number linked to the smart card will be used for sending a text message. Based on that, essential commodities shall be availed, the release said.

There are over 1,094 fair price shops functioning as part of the public distribution system here in the district. Of these, 1,058 shops are operating under the cooperatives, and 36 outlets under the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation. The district has 5,08,482 family card holders.