‘Fine-tuning COVID-19 containment strategy will be priority’

Fine-tuning Coimbatore Corporation’s COVID-19 containment strategy would be his priority, said P. Kumaravel Pandian, who on Monday took charge as Commissioner.
Mr. Pandian told reporters that he hoped to draw from his COVID-19 containment experience as Deputy Commissioner, Works, Greater Chennai Corporation. “In my brief interaction with Deputy Commissioner S. Madhuranthagi, I had learnt about the COVID-19 containment strategy in the city. I plan to improve door-to-door survey, strengthen fever clinics and increase the number of lab technicians in those camps to lift swab samples.”
In the next two to three days he would have a better understanding and hoped to further improve the civic body’s strategy, he added.
Mr. Pandian said he wanted the people to scrupulously follow the State Government’s safety precautions like wearing mask, maintaining physical distance and venturing out only if necessary, even though Unlock 4.0 was in place.
In response to a question on COVID-19 containment, the Commissioner replied that the Corporation would also create awareness among people so that they did not entertain fear about the infection and respond in more numbers to the fever clinics.
