Fine imposed on ticketless travellers by railway division

Railway Protection Force and ticket checking squad of Salem Division booked 1,092 persons during surprise check on six trains. on July 15. They collected ₹5,53,120 as fine from those who were travelling without valid tickets in Vriddhachalam – Salem Unreserved Train (06121), Silchar – Coimbatore Express (12516), Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Express (15905), Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala Express (12626), Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express (13352), and KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore Jn. Uday (double-decker) Express (22665).

Several others were also penalised for offences such as unauthorised travel in higher class, unbooked luggage, besides unauthorised vendors and hawkers.