Fine imposed on ticketless travellers by railway division
Railway Protection Force and ticket checking squad of Salem Division booked 1,092 persons during surprise check on six trains. on July 15. They collected ₹5,53,120 as fine from those who were travelling without valid tickets in Vriddhachalam – Salem Unreserved Train (06121), Silchar – Coimbatore Express (12516), Kanniyakumari – Dibrugarh Express (15905), Thiruvananthapuram - Kerala Express (12626), Alappuzha – Dhanbad Express (13352), and KSR Bengaluru – Coimbatore Jn. Uday (double-decker) Express (22665).
Several others were also penalised for offences such as unauthorised travel in higher class, unbooked luggage, besides unauthorised vendors and hawkers.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.