Fine imposed on Tangedco

UDHAGAMANDALAM

20 May 2021 22:55 IST

The Nilgiris district administration has imposed a fine of ₹ 2 lakh on the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) for failure to impose appropriate COVID-19 protocols, which led to a COVID-19 cluster at Kattukuppai in Geddai.

According to officials, around 20 persons working at the facility had tested positive, leading to the area being designated as a containment zone.

Teams from the Health Department have begun testing residents and workers in the area, most of whom are migrant workers. The officials said Tangedco had failed to implement the protocols in the working area, which led to the spread of the infection.

As a result, the fine was imposed on the Kundah Generation Circle of Tangedco.