Fine imposed on man for driving two-wheeler in inebriated state in Salem

August 19, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

A 40-year-old man was imposed a fine of ₹10,000 by police for negligent driving in an inebriated state on Friday.

According to police, Suramangalam police while engaged in a vehicle check on Pudhu Road found the person, identified as M. Bhupathi, riding on a two-wheeler negligently. Police intercepted him and confirmed he was in an inebriated state.

Later, the person came to the Suramangalam police station and claimed that he tried to end his life. The Suramangalam police admitted the person to Salem Government Hospital.

Police said the person, a construction worker, allegedly attempted to end his life since his wife had left him with their children. On Friday, he visited his wife and tried to pacify her, bus she said she was reluctant with live with him. Following this, he consumed liquor and tried to end his life. The police registered a case and are investigating.

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.