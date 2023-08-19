ADVERTISEMENT

Fine imposed on man for driving two-wheeler in inebriated state in Salem

August 19, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was imposed a fine of ₹10,000 by police for negligent driving in an inebriated state on Friday.

According to police, Suramangalam police while engaged in a vehicle check on Pudhu Road found the person, identified as M. Bhupathi, riding on a two-wheeler negligently. Police intercepted him and confirmed he was in an inebriated state.

Later, the person came to the Suramangalam police station and claimed that he tried to end his life. The Suramangalam police admitted the person to Salem Government Hospital.

Police said the person, a construction worker, allegedly attempted to end his life since his wife had left him with their children. On Friday, he visited his wife and tried to pacify her, bus she said she was reluctant with live with him. Following this, he consumed liquor and tried to end his life. The police registered a case and are investigating.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US