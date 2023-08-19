HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Fine imposed on man for driving two-wheeler in inebriated state in Salem

August 19, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 40-year-old man was imposed a fine of ₹10,000 by police for negligent driving in an inebriated state on Friday.

According to police, Suramangalam police while engaged in a vehicle check on Pudhu Road found the person, identified as M. Bhupathi, riding on a two-wheeler negligently. Police intercepted him and confirmed he was in an inebriated state.

Later, the person came to the Suramangalam police station and claimed that he tried to end his life. The Suramangalam police admitted the person to Salem Government Hospital.

Police said the person, a construction worker, allegedly attempted to end his life since his wife had left him with their children. On Friday, he visited his wife and tried to pacify her, bus she said she was reluctant with live with him. Following this, he consumed liquor and tried to end his life. The police registered a case and are investigating.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.