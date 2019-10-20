Fine imposed on four schools

Four private schools fined ₹35,000 for allowing unchecked breeding of dengue-causing Aedes larva in their campuses here. One of the schools was also the school of the victim of viral fever who died here.

The crackdown followed an inspection by a team of officials from the department of public health and sanitation here on Friday.

The team carried out inspections at private schools in Kambainallur and Morappur. The schools were found to have allowed breeding of dengue- causing larva in the cement tanks in the school toilets, and also on the roofs and sunshades.

The administration slapped a fine of ₹10,000 each on three private schools and ₹5,000 on another school of a town panchayat. All the schools have similar issues such as absence of outlets to drain water from the cement tanks, lack of outlets to drain out water from the roofs and sunshades, clogging of pipes by leaves falling from trees among others. These engineering defaults have added to the concerns of dengue preventive sanitation measures.

A three-member team consisting of Chief Entomologist, a joint Director, and a health officer from the vector-borne disease control, Chennai camped in Dharmapuri to monitor and support dengue prevention measures.

So far, the team has imposed a fine of ₹2 lakh on schools, commercial buildings, and marriage halls.