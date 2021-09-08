Fine collected for using plastic items in the Nilgiris

The Nilgiris district administration has collected ₹ 26,200 as fine for using banned plastic items as part of a mass campaign against plastics across the district. A release from Collector J. Innocent Divya on Tuesday said that banned plastic goods weighing 10.35 kg were seized in four zones namely Udhagamandalam, Coonoor, Gudalur and Kotagiri since the commencement of the campaign on September 3. Apart from this, a total fine of ₹ 35,400 was collected since September 3 from those who did not wear masks as part of the enforcement of COVID-19 safety protocols, the release said.
