Financier, four accomplices arrested for murder of lawyer in Coimbatore

Published - August 03, 2024 09:30 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A financier and four accomplices were arrested by a special team of the rural police for murdering a lawyer within a day of the incident at Myleripalayam in Chettipalayam police station limits.

The murder, Superintendent of Police V Badrinarayanan, told mediapersons on Saturday, was an outcome of a financial transaction between the lawyer and one of the accused.

According to the investigating team, the lawyer S. Udhayakumar (48) had, after borrowing ₹30 lakh from M. Ayyanar of Kavundampalayam, defaulted on repayment.

A few days back, Udhayakumar had used abusive words when Ayyanar had asked for the borrowed money.

Thereafter, Ayyanar had plotted to murder Udhayakumar. Ayyanar’s accomplices in the crime were identified as Selvam, 26, of Narayanasamy layout at Rathinapuri in Coimbatore city, P Gowtham alias Virumandi, 20, of Vedhambal Nagar at Ganapathy, S Arunkumar, 26, of MEC Nagar at Nallampalayam, and S Abhishek, 20, of Sanganur in Coimbatore city.

The police recovered the car, a sickle, a knife and a motorcycle from the accused.

The Chettipalayam police registered a case and had the arrested persons remanded in judicial custody later in the day.

