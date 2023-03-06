ADVERTISEMENT

Financier found dead in Namakkal

March 06, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man was murdered by a four-member gang following money dispute in Namakkal district on Monday.

According to the police, C. Saravanan of Kumaripalayam, near Mohanur, was into finance business.

On Sunday, a four-member gang took Saravanan with them to a lodge at Vazhavandhinadu in Kolli Hills. Later, the gang left the lodge.

On Monday, when the room was not opened for hours, and on suspicion, the staff of the lodge opened the room and found Saravanan dead.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On information, Vazhavandhinadu police sent the body to Namakkal Government Hospital for post-mortem. The deceased is survived by wife and two sons.

The police registered a case, and preliminary inquiries revealed that the deceased took ₹10 lakh from S. Nagaraj (36) of Pannakaranpatti, near Senthamangalam, and allegedly promised to pay high interest. But, he did not pay the interest amount as promised.

It created enmity between them, and on Sunday, Nagaraj invited Saravanan for talks.

Nagaraj, along with his accomplices Vinoth of Kavettipatti, Joseph, and Kavin of Mettu Street, took Saravanan with them to the lodge, where they attacked him and demanded money. In the attack, Saravanan died, sources added. The police are on the lookout for the four accused persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US