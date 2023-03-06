HamberMenu
Financier found dead in Namakkal

March 06, 2023 06:02 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau

A 47-year-old man was murdered by a four-member gang following money dispute in Namakkal district on Monday.

According to the police, C. Saravanan of Kumaripalayam, near Mohanur, was into finance business.

On Sunday, a four-member gang took Saravanan with them to a lodge at Vazhavandhinadu in Kolli Hills. Later, the gang left the lodge.

On Monday, when the room was not opened for hours, and on suspicion, the staff of the lodge opened the room and found Saravanan dead.

On information, Vazhavandhinadu police sent the body to Namakkal Government Hospital for post-mortem. The deceased is survived by wife and two sons.

The police registered a case, and preliminary inquiries revealed that the deceased took ₹10 lakh from S. Nagaraj (36) of Pannakaranpatti, near Senthamangalam, and allegedly promised to pay high interest. But, he did not pay the interest amount as promised.

It created enmity between them, and on Sunday, Nagaraj invited Saravanan for talks.

Nagaraj, along with his accomplices Vinoth of Kavettipatti, Joseph, and Kavin of Mettu Street, took Saravanan with them to the lodge, where they attacked him and demanded money. In the attack, Saravanan died, sources added. The police are on the lookout for the four accused persons.

