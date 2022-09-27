Financier arrested for usury in Erode

A financier was arrested on charges of demanding an exorbitant rate of interest and intimidating a farmer here on Tuesday.

Palanisamy (82) of Ganapathipalayam in Tiruppur district, in his petition to the District Crime Branch police, said that he had pledged his farm land and borrowed ₹ 18 lakh from a financier Palanisamy (59) of Thuyyam Poondurai in the district in 2013. The petition said he was paying interest all these years to the financier and only recently he came to know that the property was in the name of the financier.

He said the financier had transferred the property in his name in 2014 and when he demanded return of the property, the financier was demanding ₹ 2 crore. The petition also claimed that the financier was threatening him and demanded action against him.

Inquiries revealed that the financier had registered the property in his name and had demanded exorbitant interest from the farmer and threatened him. The financier was arrested and lodged at sub-jail in Erode.