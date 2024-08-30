ADVERTISEMENT

Financial fraud: two sentenced to three years of imprisonment in Mettupalayam

Published - August 30, 2024 10:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Mettupalayam, Saravanababu and R. Thangaraj, were sentenced to three years of imprisonment in a case of financial misappropriation. A case was regisgtered against the duo during 2009 for misappropriating ₹15,27,678 lakh from the Kariakoundanur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank, based on a complaint lodged by the then Deputy Registrar Ravindran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Judicial Magistrate IV R. Saravanababu had also imposed ₹10,000 fine on the first accused, and ₹1,000 on the second accused.

Woman kills two children, ends life

A 30-year-old woman of Thathur village in Anamalai Station limits reportedly ended her life along with her seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son by jumping into a well allegedly due to a family dispute. Sukanya indulged in the act due to discord with her husband Arunkumar, an employee of a spinning mill in Pollachi Taluk station limits, the police said. The Anamalai police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Operators of Rail Coach Restaurant booked for unauthorised biriyani contest

The police have registered a case against operators of the Rail Coach Restaurant close to the Coimbatore Railway Station for having organised a biriyani eating contest without permission. The restaurant had made an offer of ₹1 lakh for those who consume six plates of biriyani, ₹50,000 for completing four plates, and ₹25,000 for finishing three plates. There was a huge turnout of people in front of the restaurant, and the vehicles were parked haphazardly disrupting traffic movement. The Race Course police have registered a case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US