Financial fraud: two sentenced to three years of imprisonment in Mettupalayam

Published - August 30, 2024 10:44 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons from Mettupalayam, Saravanababu and R. Thangaraj, were sentenced to three years of imprisonment in a case of financial misappropriation. A case was regisgtered against the duo during 2009 for misappropriating ₹15,27,678 lakh from the Kariakoundanur Primary Agricultural Cooperative Bank, based on a complaint lodged by the then Deputy Registrar Ravindran.

Judicial Magistrate IV R. Saravanababu had also imposed ₹10,000 fine on the first accused, and ₹1,000 on the second accused.

Woman kills two children, ends life

A 30-year-old woman of Thathur village in Anamalai Station limits reportedly ended her life along with her seven-year-old daughter and four-year-old son by jumping into a well allegedly due to a family dispute. Sukanya indulged in the act due to discord with her husband Arunkumar, an employee of a spinning mill in Pollachi Taluk station limits, the police said. The Anamalai police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416, and Sneha’s Suicide Prevention Helpline 044-24640050).

Operators of Rail Coach Restaurant booked for unauthorised biriyani contest

The police have registered a case against operators of the Rail Coach Restaurant close to the Coimbatore Railway Station for having organised a biriyani eating contest without permission. The restaurant had made an offer of ₹1 lakh for those who consume six plates of biriyani, ₹50,000 for completing four plates, and ₹25,000 for finishing three plates. There was a huge turnout of people in front of the restaurant, and the vehicles were parked haphazardly disrupting traffic movement. The Race Course police have registered a case.

