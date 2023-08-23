ADVERTISEMENT

Financial assistance distributed to 27 students in Salem 

August 23, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru distributing financial assistance to a student in Salem on Wednesday.

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Wednesday distributed certificates to 27 students acknowledging receipt of deposits made in their name. 

The State government had launched the breadwinning scheme in which financial assistance is given to the students of classes I to XII studying in government and government-aided schools. If the bread winning parent, father or mother, had expired or become permanently incapacitated in an accident the students can get benefits through the scheme.

A deposit of ₹ 75,000 is made with the Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the deposit is paid to the student along with the accrued interest when he or she completes 18 years of age. 

The Minister presented the deposit certificates to the students in the presence of Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MLA R. Rajendran, Deputy Mayor M. Saradadevi, former Minister T.M. Selvaganapathi and Chief Educational Officer M. Kabeer.

