Financial assistance disbursed to women SHGs in Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri

December 29, 2022 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector K. Shanthi disbursed loans to women SHGs at a function held at Dharmapuri Government Arts College.

Ms. Shanthi disbursed loans totalling ₹43.03 crore to 491 women SHGs, social capital to 77 SHGs worth ₹1.16 crore and at three panchayat-level, she disbursed ₹1.50 crore to 49 SHGs. In total, she disbursed ₹45.685 crore worth loans to 613 SHGs.

Pennagaram MLA G.K. Mani, Additional Collector (Development) V. Deepanavisveswari, former MLA Thangam P. Subramani, Lead Bank Manager Kannan, District Industries Centre General Manager Karthigaivasan and others took part.

In Krishnagiri, Handlooms Minister R. Gandhi disbursed loans to 9,812 beneficiaries coming under 806 women SHGs totalling ₹58.83 crore. The function was attended by Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy, Hosur MLA Y. Prakash, Bargur MLA D. Mathiazhagan, and Additional Collector (Development) Vandana Garg.

