Finance firm manager held for cheating in Coimbatore

February 05, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

 The police on Saturday arrested the manager of a finance firm on charges of cheating a luxury hotel in Coimbatore of ₹7.44 lakh.

The accused has been identified as Padmanathan (55), manager of a finance firm, namely Valarmathi Finance.

According to the police, the accused had booked a hall and rooms at a luxury hotel at Nava India on January 14 and a cheque was given as the payment. However, the cheque bounced allegedly due to insufficient funds. The accused vacated the hotel on Saturday by paying ₹1.15 lakh out of the total billed amount of ₹8.59 lakh, the police said.

As per the complaint lodged by Mohammed Azar, the hotel’s director in charge of sales and marketing, the accused intimidated him when he asked for the remaining amount.

Mr. Azar lodged a complaint with the Peelamedu police, based on which Padmanathan was arrested, the police said.

Four arrested with 13.63 kg of ganja

The Ramanathapuram police on Saturday arrested four persons, who were found possessing 13.63 kg of ganja.

The police said that Ganesh (21), Pemaram (24) and Mohammed Danish (20) of Rajasthan and Nandakishore (31) of Uppara Street in Coimbatore were arrested with the contraband near a hostel at Sungam. The accused were produced before a court and were remanded in judicial custody.

