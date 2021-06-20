Finance firm executive booked on rape charge

Coimbatore

20 June 2021 22:36 IST

The All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore Central, has booked an executive of a microfinance firm on the charges of raping a Coimbatore-based woman by promising to marry her.

The police said a case was registered against Anand Sharma (49), resident of a gated community at Mogappair East in Chennai, on Saturday based on the complaint lodged by a 48-year-old woman from Coimbatore.

The woman complained to the police that she got introduced to the accused through a dating app early in 2020.

Advertising

Advertising

According to the woman, who is having three children in two marriages, the accused introduced himself to her as a divorcee who was raising his 13-year-old son while ex-wife and daughter lived in Agra.

He then worked as the Chief Technical Officer of a microfinance firm in Chennai and he offered to help her revamp and restructure her business.

The man promised to marry her and assured to help her in getting legal separation from her second husband, the complaint said.

The woman alleged that the accused invited her to a luxury hotel in Coimbatore on September 19, 2020 on the pretext of discussing business and forced himself on her against her will.

In March 2021, she came to know that the accused was not divorced and thus cheated her, the complaint said.

The AWPS registered a case against Sharma for rape and cheating.

His brother Prabhat Sharma was also booked after the woman complained that he intimidated her.

Inspector Badrunnisa Begum said a detailed investigation was under way to check the woman’s allegations.