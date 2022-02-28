Finals of Mechanics Cup cricket tournament held in Coimbatore

The Servo Honda Josh team won the match by eight wickets

The finals of the Mechanics Cup cricket tournament, sponsored by Indian Oil Corporation Limited's Servo and powered by The Hindu, was held here on Sunday. The Servo Honda Josh team won the match by eight wickets.

A release said that the winning team lifted the Coimbatore edition trophy after defeating Servo Super Miles team, who batted first and scored 40 runs in eight overs. However, Servo Honda Josh successfully chased the score in five overs and won.

The Servo Mechanics Cup was conducted for mechanics of two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and heavy vehicle from Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and the Nilgiris districts. Around 160 mechanics were selected to play in the league matches and they were grouped into 12 teams, each with a coordinator from Indian Oil, the release said.

The league matches and finals were held on the premises of PSG Institute of Management at Peelamedu.

Lekhraj Meena, Divisional Retail Head, IOCL Coimbatore Divisional Office, was the chief guest on Sunday. He handed over prizes worth over ₹ 1.65 lakh to the teams in the presence of other senior officials from IOCL and T he Hindu, according to the release.