Finalisation of alignment for Lawley Road junction flyover in Coimbatore expected soon

The alignment for a flyover across Lawley road junction is expected to get the State government’s approval before the end of this month.

Sources in the State Highways Department and District Road Safety Committee said the Committee finalised on an alignment and it was sent to the department concerned for finalisation.

“The project is in an initial stage. The Department placed the alignment options at the recent Road Safety Committee. After finalisation of the alignment, the estimates will be prepared,” said an official. If adequate funds are available, there are plans to widen the entire stretch of Cowley Brown Road, the official added.

The State government says construction of flyovers can be taken up only after completion of land acquisition. The major land acquisition for this project is likely from Agri and Forest colleges. This is expected to take time, added another official. The Road Safety Committee has given its in principle approval for the project. The actual construction of the flyover is expected to take time as several processed need to be completed, the sources said.