Finale of Smart India Hackathon flagged off in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter
August 25, 2022 17:22 IST

The finale of the Smart India Hackathon- 2022 was held at the Hindusthan Institute of Technology and Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology, on Thursday.

Minister of Information and Technology T. Mano Thangaraj took part at the event held at Hindusthan Institute of Technology, while Minister for Electricity V. Senthil Balaji took part at Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technolog.y.

The nationwide Hackathon for hardware is scheduled from August 25 to 29 and for software from August 25 and 26.

As a part of the Centre's Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav initiative, 75 higher education centres were identified as nodal centres to host over 15,000 college students across the country for SIH and an officer from the Union Ministry of Education's Innovation cell presided over the event at each centre.

The winning team will receive a cash prize of ₹1 lakh, ₹75,000 for the second runner-up and ₹50,000 for the third, under the innovation category.

