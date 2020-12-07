Final year students return to college amid safety concern

All necessary COVID-19 precautions in place, say college authorities

When V. Saranya started out from her house near Gudalur, the Nilgiris, to the Government Arts College, Coimbatore, she carried a message that her parents had given her – stay safe and take COVID-19 precautions.

For, almost eight months after lockdown, the final year B.Sc. Botany student was returning college to resume studies and meet classmates. The State Government had reopened colleges for final year students Monday onwards.

“My parents cautioned me against violating social distancing norms, particularly while feeling joyous on seeing friends,” she said.

On arrival at the campus, her parents had called her to check if there were safety measures in place and that she wore a mask. But prior to that, her parents had also spoken to her class tutor, she added.

The same was true of final year M.Sc. Botany student M. Sugandhan, who was apprehensive about travelling by bus from his hometown, Gobichettipalayam.

Principal K. Chitra said the college management knew that the parents would be apprehensive. Therefore, it had taken all precautions like making compulsory the wearing of mask and allowing into the campus only those who had one, installing sanitiser dispensing facilities at a few places and asking only one-half of a class to be present if the strength was high.

Monday saw the college ask only the science students to return to colleges and go straight to the lab to complete practical classes as it had been conducting theory on digital platform.

At the PSGR Krishnammal College, the management had asked students to return only for their model and end-semester examination, which it had scheduled starting December 10, said Principal S. Nirmala.

As for practical classes and practical examination, the college had scheduled those for January 2021, she added.

Several colleges in the district adopted similar practices to ensure that students were safe and that teaching-learning continued one-way or the other, without any disturbance

Bharathiar University Vice Chancellor P. Kaliraj said the University had already told colleges to make flexible the classes and practical sessions. This was for science students.

As for arts and humanities students, there would be no disruption as their theory classes were going online, he added.