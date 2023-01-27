Final round of contest as part of Coimbatore Vizha held

January 27, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Shankar IAS Academy and Young Indians conducted ‘Become One day District Collector, Police Commissioner, Corporation Commissioner’ competition’s final round for 250 students on January 26 at the academy here as part of the Coimbatore Vizha.

Arshitha of St. Joseph’s school won as Commissioner for Corporation, B. Rajeshwari as Police Commissioner and Anuvarshini as District Collector and all three could study at Shankar IAS Academy with 100% scholarship, a release said.

Collector G.S. Sameeran said the youth must find the right solutions to issues and not surpass them. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the solutions students presented on smart city, women’s safety, and skill development of government school students would be considered.

Head of Shankar IAS Academy, Coimbatore, Arun, CEO Yasmin, Young Indians members Vaishnavi and Senthilnathan were present.