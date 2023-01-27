HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Final round of contest as part of Coimbatore Vizha held

January 27, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Shankar IAS Academy and Young Indians conducted ‘Become One day District Collector, Police Commissioner, Corporation Commissioner’ competition’s final round for 250 students on January 26 at the academy here as part of the Coimbatore Vizha.

Arshitha of St. Joseph’s school won as Commissioner for Corporation, B. Rajeshwari as Police Commissioner and Anuvarshini as District Collector and all three could study at Shankar IAS Academy with 100% scholarship, a release said.

Collector G.S. Sameeran said the youth must find the right solutions to issues and not surpass them. City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan said the solutions students presented on smart city, women’s safety, and skill development of government school students would be considered.

Head of Shankar IAS Academy, Coimbatore, Arun, CEO Yasmin, Young Indians members Vaishnavi and Senthilnathan were present.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.