Final flood alert sounded at Parambikulam reservoir

With copious rain in the catchments of Sholayar and Parambikulam, the water level in Parambikulam reservoir, which has a full reservoir level of 72 ft, has reached 70.41 ft, resulting in the authorities sounding the third and final flood warning on Tuesday.

The inflow into the reservoir stood at 1,097 cusecs and the discharge was maintained at 1,017 cusecs.

In the last one month, the catchments of Parambikulam and Solayar witnessed torrential downpour. With Sholayar and saddle sluices of Sholayar being the water source for the Parambikulam, the reservoir witnessed dramatic improvement in storage level over the last few weeks. Of the total storage level of 17,820 mcft, the reservoir now has 17,455 mcft of water.

The first flood warning was sounded when the water level reached 62 ft, and the second flood alert was sounded at 65 ft. With the water level fast reaching the brim, the authorities sounded the final flood warning on Tuesday. If the dam sluices are opened, the water would flow to Perungalkuthu, and through Chalakkudy and Athirapally falls the water would drain into Arabian sea.