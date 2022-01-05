Final electoral rolls released in Tiruppur district

Tiruppur

05 January 2022 16:30 IST

The district has 23,89,614 voters in eight Assembly constituencies

Tiruppur district has 23,89,614 voters in its eight Assembly constituencies, according to the final electoral rolls released ahead of the urban local body election on Wednesday.

District Collector and District Election Officer S. Vineeth released the electoral rolls in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati, District Revenue Officer B. Rajendran and representatives from various political parties at the Collectorate, a release said. A total of 12,12,381 voters were women and 11,76,924 were men. The remaining 309 voters were from the third gender.

The eight Assembly constituencies in the district are Dharapuram (reserved), Kangeyam, Avinashi (reserved), Tiruppur North, Tiruppur South, Palladam, Udumalpet and Madathukulam. As many as 2,512 polling stations will be available for these constituencies in total. In the final electoral rolls released on Wednesday, 38,327 new names were included, 14,924 names were deleted and corrections were made for 6,497 voters, according to the release.

With 3,94,318 voters, Palladam Assembly constituency had the highest electorate in Tiruppur district and Madathukulam Assembly constituency had lowest electorate with 2,51,013 voters.

The representatives from the parties were given two copies each of the final electoral rolls on Wednesday. The copies will also be available at the offices of Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers including Tiruppur Corporation headquarters, Revenue Divisional Offices and Taluk offices for the voters to verify the details in the electoral rolls.