Final electoral rolls released in Krishnagiri

Krishnagiri district has 16,32,639 electors in its six Assembly constituencies, according to the final electoral rolls released by District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy at the Collectorate here on Wednesday.

The six Assembly constituencies in the district are Uthangarai (Reserved), Bargur, Krishnagiri, Vepanapalli, Hosur, and Thally.

The district has 8,12,345 women voters, 8,20,003 men voters and 291 third gender voters.

Of the six Assembly constituencies, Uthangarai has a total of 2,41,485 voters (1,20,863 men, 1,20,565 women, and 57 third gender); Bargur 2,50,694 voters (1,23,508 men, 1,27,170 women, and 16 third gender); Krishnagiri 2,70,139 voters (1,32,216 men, 1,37,885 women and 38 third gender); Vepanapalli 2,54,610 voters (1,29,320 men, 1,25,256 women and 34 third gender); Hosur 3,61,045 voters (1,83,746 men, 1,77,192 women and 107 third gender); Thally has 2,54,666 voters (1,30,350 men, 1,24,277 women and 39 third gender).

The final electoral rolls was the result of the special summary revision carried out since October with January 1, 2022 as the qualifying date for inclusion of new voters. The draft electoral rolls was released on October 31,2021 with a total of 16,07,281 voters. The final rolls has added 29,074 voters and deleted 3,716 voters.

The final electoral rolls has a total of 25,358 new voters and it will be available at all 1874 polling booths apart from public offices.