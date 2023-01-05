Final electoral rolls released in Erode, Salem, Namakkal districts

January 05, 2023 06:56 pm | Updated 06:56 pm IST - ERODE/Salem

The District Collectors of Erode, Salem and Namakkal released the final electoral rolls in the respective districts on Thursday.

In Erode, District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni released the final electoral rolls for the eight Assembly constituencies in which there are a total of 19,43,912 electors. It includes 9,44,659 male voters, 9,99,105 female voters and 148 third gender.

As per the draft roll published on November 9, 2022, there were 19,45,580 electors. After inclusion of 29,240 electors and deletion of 30,908 names, the number was reduced by 1,668 in the district. Also, there were 275 service electors in the district. The number of polling stations was 2,222 at 951 locations. Women electors outnumber men by 54,446 in the district and also outnumber men in all the constituencies.

Electors in each constituency were Erode (East) – 2,26,876 (1,10,713 men, 1,16,140 women and 23 third gender); Erode (West) – 2,97,258 (1,45,202 men, 1,52,016 women, 40 third gender); Modakkurichi – 2,28,909 (1,09,675 men, 1,19,221 women, 13 third gender); Perundurai – 2,30,105 (1,11,358 men, 1,18,739 women, eight third gender); Bhavani – 2,36,452 (1,15,961 men, 1,20,474 women, 17 third gender); Anthiyur – 2,13,703 (1,05,113 men, 1,08,573 women, 17 third gender); Gobichettipalayam – 2,53,154 (1,21,331 men, 1,31,814 women, nine third gender) and Bhavanisagar (SC) – 2,57,455 (1,25,306 men, 1,32,128 women and 21 third gender).

The draft roll was received by representatives of recognised political parties in the presence of District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Assistant Collector (Training) Ponmani, Personal Assistant (General) to Collector Ganesh, Revenue Divisional Officer’s Satheesh Kumar (Erode) and Dhivya Priyadarshini (Gobichettipalayam) and Tahsildar (Election) Sivagami.

Mr. Krishnanunni told the media that 62.14% works to link Aadhaar number with voters’ identity card had been completed and work was on to complete the rest.

In Namakkal, Collector Shreya P. Singh said the district had a total of 1,627 polling stations in six Assembly constituencies, including 260 in the Rasipuram (SC), 284 in the Senthamangalam (ST), 289 in the Namakkal, 254 in the Paramathi Velur, 261 in the Tiruchengode, and 279 polling stations in the Komarapalayam constituency. The district has a total of 14,35,198 voters, including 6,95,695 male voters, 7,39,311 female voters, and 192 others.

As per the final voter list released on Thursday, Rasipuram (SC) constituency has 2,32,466 voters, Senthamangalam (ST) has 2,44,232 voters, Namakkal has 2,54,846 voters, Paramathi Velur has 2,20,762 voters, Tiruchengode has 2,30,179 voters, and Komarapalayam assembly constituency has 2,52,713 voters.

As per the draft electoral roll published on November 9, 2022, there were 14,30,953 voters in Namakkal district. Now, 24,090 new voters have registered, while 19,845 have been deleted. Election Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) will be issued to the newly added voters and voters who made changes like address and other corrections through post offices. Those born on or before December 31, 2005, can apply to get their names included in the electoral roll. Voters who want to make corrections to the voter list can also submit applications at RDO offices, Tahsildar offices, or municipal offices. Voters can also apply through the website, www.nvsp.in. So far, in Namakkal district, 77% of voters have linked their Aadhaar numbers with voter cards, according to the Collector.

In Salem, Collector S. Karmegam released the final electoral roll. Salem district has a total of 29,60,593 voters in 11 Assembly constituencies, including 14,73,024 male voters, 14,87,294 female voters, and 275 others. The newly added voters are 53,370.

Gangavalli (SC) has 2,29,328 voters, Attur (SC) has 2,38,285 voters, Yercaud (ST) has 2,81,043 voters, Omalur has 2,91,687 voters, Mettur has 2,73,526 voters, Edappadi has 2,82,992 voters, Sankagiri has 2,68,212 voters, Salem West has 2,98,076 voters, Salem North has 2,77,046 voters, Salem South has 2,61,075 voters, and Veerapandi Assembly constituency has 2,59,323 voters.