Final electoral rolls released in Dharmapuri district

05 January 2022 20:09 IST

DHARMAPURI

Dharmapuri district has 12,75,391 voters in its five Assembly constituencies, according to the final electoral rolls released by Collector S. Dhivyadarshini at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

The five Assembly constituencies - Palacodde, Pennagaram, Dharmapuri, Paapireddipatty, and Harur (Thally) - have registered 6,31,962 female voters, 6,43,253 male voters and 176 third gender voters.

Palacodde has 2,39,470 voters (1,20,781 men, 1,86,670 women, and 19 third gender); Pennagaram has 2,48,025 voters (1,27,988 men, 1,20,028 women and 9 third gender); Dharmapuri has 2,70,614 voters (1,36,084 men, 1,34,415 women, and 115 third gender); Paapireddipatty has 2,65,942 voters (1,32,833 men, 1,33,098 women and 11 third gender); Harur (Reserved) has 2,51,340 voters (1,25,567 men, 1,25,751 women and 22 third gender).

The final electoral list will be available for public perusal at all polling booths, revenue divisional offices, and taluk offices.