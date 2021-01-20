Final electoral rolls released for Erode, Salem, Namakkal

Erode

20 January 2021 22:13 IST

Erode has 19.57 lakh voters, Salem - 30.04 lakh and Namakkal - 14.41 lakh electors

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan released final electoral rolls for the eight Assembly constituencies in the district here on Wednesday in which there are a total of 19,57,481 electors, including 278 service electors.

As per the draft electoral published on November 16, 2020, there were 19,16,531 electors. A total of 58,620 electors were added while the names of 17,948 electors were deleted during the special camps. Of the total general electors, 9,53,767 were men while 10,03,332 were women electors and 104 were third gender. Likewise, women electors outnumber men in all the eight constituencies in the district. The total number of polling stations was 2,215 at 926 locations.

Electors in each constituencies - Erode (East) – 2,26,936 (1,10,934 men and 1,15,987 women, 15 third gender), Erode (West) – 2,91,316 (1,42,913 men, 148,373 women, 30 third gender), Modakurichi – 2,37,457 (1,13,952 men, 1,23,493 women, 12 third gender), Perundurai – 2,27,398 (1,10,325 men, 1,17,067 women, six third gender), Bhavani – 2,40,531 (1,18,231 men, 1,22,291 women), Anthiyur – 2,19,009 (1,07,712 men, 1,11,215 women, 18 third gender), Gobichettipalayam – 2,55,502 (1,22,945 men, 1,32,551 women, six third gender) and Bhavani Sagar (SC) – 2,59,118 (1,26,755 men, 1,32,355 women, eight third gender).

The final roll was received by District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha in the presence of Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and representatives of recognised political parties.

In Salem, there are 30,04,140 electors in all the 11 Assembly constituencies in the district.

District Election Officer and Collector S.A. Raman released the rolls at the Collectorate in the presence of representatives from recognised political parties. Rolls include 14,95,165 men, 15,08,771 women and 204 transgender in the district.

Electors in each constituency: Gangavalli (SC) – 2,38,253 (1,15,581 men, 1,22,668 women, four transgender), Attur (SC) – 2,53,800 (1,22,440 men, 1,31,348 women, 12 third gender), Yercaud (ST) – 2,82,656 (1,38,409 men, 1,44,231 women, 16 third gender), Omalur – 2,94,712 (1,51,085 men, 1,43,623 women, four third gender), Mettur – 2,85,767 (1,45,073 men, 1,40,687 women, seven third gender), Edappadi – 2,84,378 (1,44,757 men, 1,39,597 women, 24 third gender), Sankari – 2,73,143 (1,38,013 men, 1,35,110 women, 20 third gender), Salem West – 2,97,985 (1,48,477 men, 1,49,452 female, 56 third gender), Salem North – 2,4,776 (1,34,319 men, 1,40,436 women, 21 third gender), Salem South – 2,59,229 (1,26,698 men, 1,32,508 female, 23 third gender) and Veerapandi – 2,59,441 (1,30,313 men, 1,29,111 female, 17 third gender).

In Namakkal, there are 14,41,201 electors in all the six Assembly constituencies in the district.

District Election Officer K. Megaraj released the rolls at the Collectorate that has 7,01,104 men electors, 7,39,937 women electors and 160 third gender in the district.

Electors in each constituency: Rasipuram (SC) – 2,36,060 (1,15,161 men, 1,20,84 women, 15 third gender), Senthamangalam (ST) – 2,42,569 (1,18,702 men, 1,23,842 women, 25 third gender), Namakkal – 2,57,04 (1,24,210 men, 1,32,792 women, 46 third gender), Paramathi Velur – 2,20,986 (1,06,572 men, 1,14,408 women, six third gender), Tiruchengode – 2,30,316 (1,12,215 men, 1,18,154 women, 37 third gender) and Kumarapalayam – 2,54,222 (1,24,334 men, 1,29,857 women, 31 third gender).