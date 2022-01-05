Final electoral rolls released for Erode, Salem and Namakkal districts

Women electors outnumber men in all the constituencies in Erode district

District Election Officer and Collector H. Krishnanunni released final electoral rolls of special summary revision of Photo Electoral Rolls, 2022, for the eight Assembly constituencies in the district here on Wednesday in which there are a total of 19,87,244 electors.

As per the draft electoral roll published on January 2, 2021, there were 19,66,546 electors. A total of 31,170 electors were added while the names of 10,472 electors were removed from the roll. Of the total electors now, 9,65,616 were men, 10,21,499 were women and 129 were third gender. Also, women electors outnumber men in all the constituencies in the district.

Electors in each constituency - Erode (East) – 2,30,874 (1,12,741 men and 1,18,113 women, 20 third gender), Erode (West) – 2,99,638 (1,46,595 men, 1,53,004 women, 39 third gender), Modakkurichi – 2,40,688 (1,15,187 men, 1,25,487 women, 14 third gender), Perundurai – 2,31,638 (1,12,071 men, 1,19,560 women, seven third gender), Bhavani – 2,42,265 (1,18,657 men, 1,23,598 women, 10 third gender), Anthiyur – 2,21,628 (1,08,863 men, 1,12,750 women, 15 third gender), Gobichettipalayam – 2,57,093 (1,23,078 men, 1,34,010 women, five third gender) and Bhavani Sagar (SC) – 2,63,420 (1,28,424 men, 1,34,977 women, 19 third gender).

In Salem, District Election Officer and Collector S. Karmegam released the rolls that has a total of 30,48,824 electors comprising 15,13,360 men, 15,35,240 women and 224 third gender.

Electors in each constituency - Gangavalli (SC) – 2,42,095 (1,17,179 men, 1,24,911 women, five third gender), Attur (SC) – 2,57,338 (1,23,848 men, 1,33,474 women, 16 third gender), Yercaud (ST) – 2,86,000 (1,39,634 men, 1,46,351 women, 15 third gender), Omalur – 2,98,822 (1,52,805 men, 1,46,009 women, eight third gender), Mettur – 2,89,853 (1,46,644 men, 1,43,198 women, 11 third gender), Edappadi – 2,88,642 (1,46,323 men, 1,42,295 women, 24 third gender), Sankari – 2,76,058 (1,39,132 men, 1,36,908 women, 18 third gender), Salem West – 3,03,632 (1,51,053 men, 1,52,521 female, 58 third gender), Salem North – 2,80,512 (1,36,807 men, 1,43,678 women, 27 third gender), Salem South – 2,63,573 (1,28,493 men, 1,35,053 female, 27 third gender) and Veerapandi – 2,62,299 (1,31,442 men, 1,30,842 female and 15 third gender).

In Namakkal, District Election Officer and District Collector Shreya P. Singh released the roll in which there are 14,52,230 electors in all the six Assembly constituencies in the district comprising 7,04,007 men electors, 7,48,038 women and 185 third gender.

Electors in each constituency - Rasipuram (SC) – 2,37,415 (1,15,414 men, 1,21,995 women, six third gender), Senthamangalam (ST) – 2,44,007 (1,19,058 men, 1,24,922 women, 27 third gender), Namakkal – 2,58,993 (1,24,760 men, 1,34,184 women, 49 third gender), Paramathi Velur – 2,22,461 (1,06,926 men, 1,15,527 women, eight third gender), Tiruchengodu – 2,32,103 (1,12,645 men, 1,19,412 women, 46 third gender) and Kumarapalayam – 2,57,251 (1,25,204 men, 1,31,998 women and 49 third gender).