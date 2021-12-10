Final electoral rolls for urban local bodies released

Erode

10 December 2021 23:56 IST

As per the final electoral rolls, there are 9,72,574 voters in all the urban local bodies in Erode district.

A release said that there were 4,43,191 electors in the Erode Corporation -- 2,17,34 men, 2,22,785 women and 42 third gender persons.

The Corporation has a total of 443 polling stations. Likewise, electors in each municipality were: Bhavani - 30,282 (14,502 men and 15,780 women), Gobichettipalayam - 47,545 (22,522 men, 25,022 women and one third gender), Punjai Puliyampatti - 16,933 (8,098 men, 8,833 women and two transgenders) and Sathyamangalam - 33,086 (15,911 men, 17,168 women and seven transgenders). There are 4,01,538 electors in all the 42 town panchayats in the district comprising 1,93,816 men, 2,07,708 women and 14 third gender voters.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the total 1,251 polling booths for electors, 203 were for men, 203 were for women and 845 polling booths were for both gender.

Krishnagiri Special Correspondent adds

In Krishnagiri, the final electoral rolls for urban local bodies was released by Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.

The final electoral rolls for Hosur Corporation, Krishnagiri Municipality and the six town panchayats has recorded a total voter population of 3,58,083.

This includes 1,77,993 women, 1,79,967 men and 123 transgenders.

Hosur Corporation has registered 2,17,292 voters, which includes 1,05,913 women, 1,11,284 men and 95 transgenders.

Krishnagiri municipality has registered 55,431 voters, which includes 26,910 women, 28,520 men, and one transgender.

The six town panchayats has registered 85,360 voters, including 43,560 women, 41,773 men and 27 transgenders.

Earlier, Collector Dr. Bhanu Reddy released the final electoral roll in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.