Final electoral roll released in districts

‘Check voters list at municipal and town panchayat offices’

District Collector Shreya P. Singh released the final electoral roll for the urban local body elections here on Thursday.

According to a release, elections will be held for Kumarapalayam, Namakkal, Rasipuram, Pallipalayam and Tiruchengode Municipalities and 19 town panchayats.

There are 1,56,552 male voters, 1,67,126 female voters and 84 transgender voters in the five municipalities. Across the town panchayats, there are 1,11,143 male voters, 1,18,622 female voters and 31 transgender voters. The district administration advised the public to visit the municipal and town panchayat offices in their area and ensure that their names were on the voters list.

In Salem Corporation, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj released the voters list in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties and other officials.

According to officials, there are 60 wards in the Corporation and 709 polling booths will be set up here. There are 3,52,523 male voters, 3,66,751 female voters and 87 transgender voters in the Corporation limits.

District Collector S. Karmegham said the electoral roll was released at four Municipalities and 31 town panchayats here on Thursday.

According to a release, there are 82,490 male voters, 88,166 female voters and 17 transgender voters in Attur, Edappadi, Mettur and Narasingapuram Municipalities and elections will be conducted for 111 ward councillor posts. There are 1,92,089 male voters, 1,98,790 female voters and 15 transgender voters in the 31 town panchayats.